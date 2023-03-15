Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $359.96 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $424.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $367.68 and its 200 day moving average is $358.81.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

