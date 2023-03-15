Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 201.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 16.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of JBT stock opened at $106.81 on Wednesday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $81.59 and a 52-week high of $126.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JBT shares. TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Bean Technologies

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $32,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,447.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 900 shares of company stock worth $89,841 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

