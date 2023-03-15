Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,491 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,413 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total value of $3,587,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 81,913 shares in the company, valued at $14,692,734.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 15,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total transaction of $2,495,162.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,353.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total transaction of $3,587,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 81,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,692,734.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,375 shares of company stock worth $9,181,139 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $162.77 on Wednesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.90 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.56 by ($2.19). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 114.75%. The company had revenue of $823.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.40 million. Research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 46.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Further Reading

