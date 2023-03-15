Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,173 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,173 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Waste Connections worth $43,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 149,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 74,189 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 276,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,429,000 after acquiring an additional 52,915 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 20,137 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 194,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,339,000 after acquiring an additional 56,093 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

Insider Activity

Waste Connections Stock Performance

In other news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,936.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections stock opened at $134.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.