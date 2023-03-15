Ascent Group LLC Sells 1,610 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Ascent Group LLC decreased its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 8.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 0.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 45,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $70.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.90. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $115.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTLT. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

