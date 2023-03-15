Ascent Group LLC Raises Stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,895 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $256,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $312,000.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.74. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $50.17.

About BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

