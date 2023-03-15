The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $28,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.0% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $484,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,313 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.5% during the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.13.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $207.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.35. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33. The firm has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.