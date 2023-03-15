First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,621,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,741 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $27,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,229,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,626,000 after buying an additional 3,774,013 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 191.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,563,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,808,000 after buying an additional 1,684,760 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $22,532,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 194.0% in the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,295,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,323,000 after buying an additional 854,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 130.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,359,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,702,000 after buying an additional 769,878 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

