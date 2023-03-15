Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,645,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 792,615 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $32,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Avantor by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 7.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 7.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 37,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,331 shares of company stock worth $456,616 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

