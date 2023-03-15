iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,081 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Gold Trust worth $19,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.68.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

