CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $23.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 664,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,494 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $23,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 31,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 67,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 153,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average of $38.23. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $46.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

