Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 103,124 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the first quarter worth about $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Incyte by 4.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 43,168 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,367. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $86.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.45.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

