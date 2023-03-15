Alina (LON:ALNA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.00

Alina Holdings Plc (LON:ALNA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.15), with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.25 ($0.16).

Alina Stock Down 8.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.75 million, a PE ratio of -665.00 and a beta of -0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.29.

About Alina

Alina Holdings Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify and acquire interests in target businesses in leisure, hospitality, and entertainment sectors. Previously, it was engaged in the property investment business. The company was formerly known as The Local Shopping REIT plc and changed its name to Alina Holdings Plc in November 2020.

