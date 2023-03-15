Stifel Firstegy Downgrades Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) to Hold

Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$1.80 to C$1.15 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares downgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.65 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$1.47.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance
TSE TWM opened at C$0.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$399.12 million, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.10. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$0.89 and a 1-year high of C$1.72.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Dividend Announcement
About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.
Read More
- Is Bond Platform MarketAxess Approaching A New Buy Zone?
- Do Bank Failures Mean It’s Time To Invest In Precious Metals?
- Bluegreen Vacations May be a Buy if Travel Remains Strong
- 3 Sports Betting Stocks That Don’t Feel Like a Gamble
- 2 High-Yield Sleep-At-Night Stocks To Buy And Forget About
Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.