Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$200.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.06 million. Zynex also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to 0-$0.03 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZYXI. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zynex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Zynex from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Zynex Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $416.48 million, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.65. Zynex has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Institutional Trading of Zynex

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $48.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 5.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 10.0% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 10.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading

