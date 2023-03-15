Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2425 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17.

Gold Fields has a payout ratio of 37.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gold Fields to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Gold Fields Trading Up 2.0 %

Gold Fields stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $16.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,601 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,350,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,643,000 after acquiring an additional 317,100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,894 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 6,833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Gold Fields by 575.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after buying an additional 1,637,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

