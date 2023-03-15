Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2425 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17.
Gold Fields has a payout ratio of 37.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gold Fields to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.
Gold Fields Trading Up 2.0 %
Gold Fields stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $16.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81.
Institutional Trading of Gold Fields
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.
Gold Fields Company Profile
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gold Fields (GFI)
- Endeavor Continues to Choke Out the Bears
- Is Bond Platform MarketAxess Approaching A New Buy Zone?
- Do Bank Failures Mean It’s Time To Invest In Precious Metals?
- Bluegreen Vacations May be a Buy if Travel Remains Strong
- 2 High-Yield Sleep-At-Night Stocks To Buy And Forget About
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.