Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the textile maker on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Albany International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Albany International has a dividend payout ratio of 23.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Albany International to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

NYSE:AIN opened at $92.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.63. Albany International has a twelve month low of $75.24 and a twelve month high of $115.39.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Albany International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

In related news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,900 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $193,667.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,602.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Albany International by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Albany International by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Albany International by 1,344.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

