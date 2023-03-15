Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Albemarle has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Albemarle has a payout ratio of 5.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Albemarle to earn $27.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $225.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.10. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $172.78 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle will post 30.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,699. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

