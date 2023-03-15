Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Albemarle has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Albemarle has a payout ratio of 5.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Albemarle to earn $27.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.
Albemarle Price Performance
Albemarle stock opened at $225.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.10. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $172.78 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,699. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Albemarle
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
Albemarle Company Profile
Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.
