HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Increases Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

HCA Healthcare has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. HCA Healthcare has a payout ratio of 12.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HCA Healthcare to earn $19.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $250.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $4,138,519.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

