Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OXLC opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $7.32. The company has a market cap of $830.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.15.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Oxford Lane Capital news, Director Mark Jeffrey Ashenfelter acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 30.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.
