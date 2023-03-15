DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years.

DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

