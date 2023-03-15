BK Technologies (BKTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BK Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. BK Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BK Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKTI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BK Technologies during the first quarter worth about $2,574,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BK Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 33,750 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BK Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BK Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BK Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of two-way radio communications equipment. It offers product to the fire, EMS, police, federal, and municipalities agencies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.