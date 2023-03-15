Sarcos Technology and Robotics (STRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRC opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $72.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.32. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $7.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 24.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions.

