Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR) Shares Down 18.8%

Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR – Get Rating) shares traded down 18.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 655,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 282,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Jourdan Resources Stock Up 7.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.12.

About Jourdan Resources

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium, molybdenum, and other mineral properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

