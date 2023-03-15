Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 130.24%. The company had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Sight Sciences updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

Sight Sciences stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Sight Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $467.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sight Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 484.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Sight Sciences by 540.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth about $81,000. 50.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Sight Sciences

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sight Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

(Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.