iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) Sets New 1-Year High at $223.83

iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $223.83 and last traded at $221.48, with a volume of 352354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.03.

iShares Transportation Average ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.14. The firm has a market cap of $754.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Transportation Average ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 576.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

About iShares Transportation Average ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

