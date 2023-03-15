iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.86

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.86 and last traded at $38.16, with a volume of 151238 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.71.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGE. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

