Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.62

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 109824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMPX shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPX. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $710,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth about $474,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

