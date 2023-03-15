Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.62

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 109824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMPX shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Amprius Technologies Trading Down 6.2 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Amprius Technologies
Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amprius Technologies (AMPX)
- Endeavor Continues to Choke Out the Bears
- Is Bond Platform MarketAxess Approaching A New Buy Zone?
- Do Bank Failures Mean It’s Time To Invest In Precious Metals?
- Bluegreen Vacations May be a Buy if Travel Remains Strong
- 3 Sports Betting Stocks That Don’t Feel Like a Gamble
Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.