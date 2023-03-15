ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $88.79

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.79 and last traded at $87.78, with a volume of 1082123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.79.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.51.

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

