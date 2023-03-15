iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Sets New 12-Month High at $85.64

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.64 and last traded at $83.62, with a volume of 146759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.15.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.53 and its 200-day moving average is $93.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 70,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 66,105 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,126,000. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 46,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,148,000.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

