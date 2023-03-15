iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,397,467 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 374% from the previous session’s volume of 1,139,309 shares.The stock last traded at $18.44 and had previously closed at $18.98.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average is $17.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EUFN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

