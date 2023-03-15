Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.68

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 46457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.76.

Pulse Seismic Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.84 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 6.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.84.

Pulse Seismic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Pulse Seismic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Pulse Seismic’s payout ratio is -33.33%.

Pulse Seismic Company Profile

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. Its data library covers principal areas in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company's seismic data is used by oil and natural gas exploration and development companies.

