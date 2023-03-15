Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.80

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.80 and last traded at C$6.80, with a volume of 2500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.95.

Accord Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$59.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.51.

Get Accord Financial alerts:

Accord Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Accord Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Accord Financial Company Profile

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accord Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accord Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.