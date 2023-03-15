iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.05

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.05 and last traded at $66.54, with a volume of 9432851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.35.

The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

