Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion. Caleres also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.
Caleres Stock Performance
CAL opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65. Caleres has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.75.
Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.56 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 48.52%. Caleres’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on CAL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caleres from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Caleres from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, CL King reduced their price objective on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres
In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $537,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,604.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $537,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,604.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,719.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,580 shares of company stock valued at $659,476 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Caleres
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Caleres by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 2.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Caleres by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Caleres by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Caleres by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.
Caleres Company Profile
Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.
