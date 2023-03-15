Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion. Caleres also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

Caleres Stock Performance

CAL opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65. Caleres has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.75.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.56 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 48.52%. Caleres’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caleres from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Caleres from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, CL King reduced their price objective on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $537,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,604.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $537,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,604.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,719.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,580 shares of company stock valued at $659,476 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Caleres by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 2.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Caleres by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Caleres by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Caleres by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

