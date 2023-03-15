iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.08

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.08 and last traded at $38.72, with a volume of 2889411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.34.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average is $41.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI India ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,128.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 478.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

