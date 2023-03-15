iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $93.61

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.61 and last traded at $92.70, with a volume of 320584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.42.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.39.

Get iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 474,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.