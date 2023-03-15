iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Hits New 1-Year High at $136.99

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $136.99 and last traded at $135.21, with a volume of 605702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.09.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

