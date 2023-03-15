Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 49785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Prosper Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Prosper Gold Company Profile

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper and gold resources. The company's property portfolio includes the Star property in British Columbia, and the Ontario projects in Ontario. In addition, the company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Sidewalk and Skinner gold properties, consisting of approximately 16,000 hectares of mineral claims and leases located in the Red Lake mining district of Ontario.

Featured Stories

