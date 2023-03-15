Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Trading Down 9.6%

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) was down 9.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.50 and last traded at $29.93. Approximately 54,832 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 35,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.
Capital City Bank Group Trading Up 1.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $510.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group
Capital City Bank Group Company Profile
Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital City Bank Group (CCBG)
- Endeavor Continues to Choke Out the Bears
- Is Bond Platform MarketAxess Approaching A New Buy Zone?
- Do Bank Failures Mean It’s Time To Invest In Precious Metals?
- Bluegreen Vacations May be a Buy if Travel Remains Strong
- 2 High-Yield Sleep-At-Night Stocks To Buy And Forget About
Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.