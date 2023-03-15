Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Trading Down 9.6%

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) was down 9.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.50 and last traded at $29.93. Approximately 54,832 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 35,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.

Capital City Bank Group Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $510.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,833,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,778,000 after acquiring an additional 14,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

