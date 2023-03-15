Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRBG opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. Corebridge Financial has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.65.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRBG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Corebridge Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.