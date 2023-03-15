Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Trading 9.8% Higher

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.36. 2,100,380 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 3,954,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Several analysts have recently commented on FATE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $62.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.69.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.55% and a negative return on equity of 50.86%. The business had revenue of $44.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $57,205.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,125.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $57,205.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,917 shares in the company, valued at $885,125.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 11,553 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $60,537.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 177,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,708 shares of company stock worth $396,710. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

