ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Shares Down 10.4%

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) were down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $16.08. Approximately 471,361 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 376,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACDC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ProFrac from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ProFrac from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ProFrac from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

