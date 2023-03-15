eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Up 8.5%

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) were up 8.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.17. Approximately 718,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 958,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

eXp World Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.81 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.02%.

Insider Activity at eXp World

In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 7,343 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $88,116.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,396,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,760,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 127,343 shares of company stock worth $1,760,916 in the last ninety days. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World by 305.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in eXp World by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

