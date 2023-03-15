Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $99.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Benson Hill updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

NYSE BHIL opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Benson Hill has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $309.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Benson Hill from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Benson Hill from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Benson Hill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

In other Benson Hill news, CFO Dean P. Freeman sold 26,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $68,092.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,527 shares in the company, valued at $401,693.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Benson Hill by 55.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,105,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Benson Hill by 26.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,649,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,096 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Benson Hill by 15.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,103,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Benson Hill by 9.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,942,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 355,833 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Benson Hill by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,669,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after buying an additional 68,019 shares in the last quarter. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

