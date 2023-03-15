The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GAB)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Equity Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAB. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 7.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

