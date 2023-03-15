Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Trading Down 9.8%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.31 and last traded at $34.36. 212,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 142,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $505.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.10.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

Featured Stories

