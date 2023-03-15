Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $213-215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.76 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.31-$0.38 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Smartsheet to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Smartsheet from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.28.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $37.30.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $98,767.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,535 shares in the company, valued at $424,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Smartsheet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 7.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 8.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

