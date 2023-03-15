Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Down 9.7%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.39. 2,670,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 1,955,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Yatsen Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30.

Institutional Trading of Yatsen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Yatsen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,922,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 159,337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Yatsen by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,910,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after acquiring an additional 604,676 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Yatsen by 131.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,368,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,969 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,927,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,540,000. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

