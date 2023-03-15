First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.18

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 695973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of First Mining Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

First Mining Gold Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$144.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.21.

In related news, Director Keith Neumeyer purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,905,313 shares in the company, valued at C$3,849,642.30. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

